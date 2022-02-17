CBSE, CICSE, state board exams to be held online? Supreme Court to hear petition against offline exams

The Supreme Court has received a petition on behalf of students of CBSE, CISCE and NIOS boards to revoke the decision to conduct board exams of Class 10 and 12 offline. Students from 15 states have filed applications to demand an alternative method of evaluation as against the formerly approved offline mode.

The plea has been filed after thousands of students signed Google forms to protest against the offline board exams. Students are complaining that they didn’t have ample time to prepare for Term 2 board exams and schools couldn’t complete syllabus due to Covid-19 related issues.

The petition has been filed by an advocate and child rights activist – Anubha Shrivastava Sahai along with the Student Union of Odisha-NYCS. The students are demanding alternate methods of assessing students of Class 10 and 12 in CBSE, CISCE, NIOS and state boards. They have also asked for conducting improvement exams for those who are dissatisfied with the internal assessment exams.

With this plea, the students are asking the SC to form a committee to finalise an alternate formula for assessment and announce results within a deadline. Concerned students have also asked the Supreme Court to direct the University Grants Commission (UGC) to form a committee to release the admission and entrance exam dates of universities.

The petition further asks the Supreme Court to set up an assessment formula for Class 12 students who want to choose non-professional course within a restricted time frame.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, education sector has witnessed a huge setback. While students got around eight months to prepare for the Term 1 exams held in November and December, they got just two months to prepare for Term 2.

The pandemic has not only hampered studies but also affected the mental health of students who have not been able to interact with each other on online classes.