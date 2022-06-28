CBSE urge affiliated schools to submit Class 9, 11 registration data

CBSE releases notice | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a recently released notification urged all the CBSE-affiliated schools to submit registration data of candidates for class 9 and 11 students for the batch of 2022-23. This data will be held CBSE to plan class 10, and 12 examinations in advance and to communicate any personal particulars to the parents in case of any mistakes.

As per CBSE's notification, this will open an option to make corrections before the 10, 12 exams.

Candidates who are willing to register can do so from the official website of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in through the Pariksha Sangam link. The registration process will begin on July 1, 2022, and will end on September 30, 2022.

If any candidate fails to complete the registration formalities till September 30, they can also register in the period between October 1 and 15, 2022 with late fees.

Only those students shall be permitted to appear for class 10 and 12 Board’s examination in the session 2023-24 whose names will be submitted through the online process of submission of registration data.

The schools are requested to make a plan for the timely submission of the data of the candidates and ensure that the data entered is correct.

All CBSE-affiliated schools need to register themselves before online submission and the ‘affiliation number’ should be used as the user ID available to them. Newly affiliated schools should contact the concerned Regional Office of the CBSE for getting the password.

