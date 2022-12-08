CBSE Board Exams 2023 practical exam dates released, know when Class 10, 12 theory exam date sheet will release

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10, 12 practical exams 2023 Date sheet. The CBSE practical exams for Classes 10 and 12 will commence in January 2023, as per the official notice. Candidates who will appear for the exams can check the CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exam 2023 official notice from the official website-- cbse.gov.in.

CBSE has asked its affiliated schools and institutions to start the preparation for the CBSE Board Exams 2023 and practical exams. The official notice read, "The annual practical examinations, internal assessments, and project assessments for session 2022 to 2023 are scheduled to start w.e.f January 1,2 2023. All stakeholders are requested to take necessary actions to ensure timely completion of Practical examinations, internal assessments, and project assessments."

Read: CBSE Date sheet 2023: CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exam dates released at cbse.gov.in, direct link to download PDF

As the practical exam date sheet has been released, it is expected that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet will also be released soon. Although there has no official confirmation in this regard, various reports suggest that the CBSE Board Exam 2023 date sheet will be released this week.

CBSE Board Exams 2023 are expected to start on February 15, 2023, and finish by April first week. CBSE is yet to give an official confirmation regarding the theory exam dates.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to check