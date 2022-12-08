Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CBSE Board Exams 2023 practical exam dates released, know when Class 10, 12 theory exam date sheet will release

CBSE Board Exam 2023 practical exam date sheet has been released at cbse.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 10:57 PM IST

CBSE Board Exams 2023 practical exam dates released, know when Class 10, 12 theory exam date sheet will release
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10, 12 practical exams 2023  Date sheet. The CBSE practical exams for Classes 10 and 12 will commence in January 2023, as per the official notice. Candidates who will appear for the exams can check the CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exam 2023 official notice from the official website-- cbse.gov.in.

CBSE has asked its affiliated schools and institutions to start the preparation for the CBSE Board Exams 2023 and practical exams. The official notice read, "The annual practical examinations, internal assessments, and project assessments for session 2022 to 2023 are scheduled to start w.e.f January 1,2 2023. All stakeholders are requested to take necessary actions to ensure timely completion of Practical examinations, internal assessments, and project assessments." 

Read: CBSE Date sheet 2023: CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exam dates released at cbse.gov.in, direct link to download PDF

As the practical exam date sheet has been released, it is expected that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet will also be released soon. Although there has no official confirmation in this regard, various reports suggest that the CBSE Board Exam 2023 date sheet will be released this week. 

CBSE Board Exams 2023 are expected to start on February 15, 2023, and finish by April first week. CBSE is yet to give an official confirmation regarding the theory exam dates.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to check  

  • Visit cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in to download the exam schedule
  • Tap on the Main website
  • You will be directed to the main website of the board
  • On 'Latest @CBSE' section, click on the link 'CBSE Class 10 or 12 Date Sheet'
  • Once, a pdf file gets displayed, download it. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Taimur, Abram get medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mainpuri Bypoll Result 2022: As SP retains MSY bastion, Shivpal Yadav merges his party with nephew Akhilesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.