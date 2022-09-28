CBSE faces heavy trolling for casteist content in class 6 History, know what the text says

Photo: PTI

A viral text from CBSE's class 6 history textbook has gone viral on social media for allegedly having 'casteist' content. The text is receiving heavy backlash from netizens. A page from the chapter regarding the Varna System went viral on social media. As per the book, the lesson says that Brahmins were priests and teachers, Kshatriyas were warriors, Vaishyas were traders, craftspeople and landowners and Shudras worked as labourers and served the other three varnas.

The content of the textbook was taken up by MCM as they alleged that the text attempts to poison the mind of children and by VCK, whose leader stated that as per this text, scheduled caste and Scheduled tribes were not part of society. After MCM and VCK called out the board regarding the casteist content, CBSE issued a clarification saying that the content was not published by it.

Taking to Twitter, the Central Board stated that the text has been “wrongfully attributed” to CBSE. Readers must note that CBSE, as a board of education, does not publish any textbooks for schools across the country.

“The class 6 History textbook containing topics on Varnas has been wrongly attributed as published by CBSE. This is factually incorrect. It is clarified that CBSE does not publish History textbooks, thus the matter does not relate to CBSE,” read the official statement issued by the board

Read: Haryana Board HBSE Class 10, 12 Re-appear Exam 2022 begins tomorrow, check direct link to download Admit Card