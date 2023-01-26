CBSE class 9, 11 to have new skill subjects: Here's why and other important details

CBSE Class 9 and 11 to have new skill subjects | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced new skill subjects in classes 9th and 11th. Schools will be able to register their students in the newly introduced subjects from the CBSE registration portal according to the schedule.

The board has now also introduced a new policy, which will enable CBSE Class 10 students to consider the marks of newly-introduced subjects in their best of five. These changes will come into effect from 2023-24 academic year.

According to the official notice, if any student studies three compulsory subjects (Science, Mathematics and Social Science) and chooses a skill subject (as the sixth optional subject), then the aggregate of the best five including two languages (subjects 1 and 2) and the best three (from 3, 4, 5, and 6, including skill subject) can be considered for the calculation of marks/percentage.

Children with Special Needs (CWSN) can opt for one language and any other four subjects including the skill subjects. If any students fail in any one of the three elective subjects then one skilled subject will be added to the class 10 result.

Recently, the board has started three new skill subjects in Class 9 and four new subjects in Class 11. The skill subjects introduced in Class 9 are design thinking and innovation, foundation skills for sciences (pharmaceutical and biotechnology), and electronics and hardware.

Whereas new skill subjects introduced in Class 11 are design thinking and innovation, physical activity trainer, land transportation associate, electronics and hardware. The board offers 22 skill subjects in Classes 9-10 and 43 skill subjects in Classes 11-12.