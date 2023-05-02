CBSE brings new skill subjects: Coding, AI, Kashmiri embroidery, other from Class 6

CBSE brings new skill subjects even for primary students | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is introducing another skill subject to its syllabus. Until now, the skill subjects were only offered to students after Class 10 but now, the board has decided to bring the new skill subjects for students of Class 6th and 7th as well.

CBSE has listed over 33 new skill subjects to include in the syllabus including-- Coding, data science, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, financial literacy, Kashmiri embroidery, application of studies, mass media and more.

"The National Education Policy 2020 has given lots of emphasis on promoting Skill education in schools. This policy aims to overcome the social status hierarchy associated with vocational education and requires integration of vocational education programmes into mainstream education in all educational institutions in a phased manner," read a circular that CBSE sent to the school heads.

"Beginning with vocational exposure at early ages in middle and secondary school, quality vocational education will be integrated smoothly into higher education," it said.

As per the circular, NEP 2020 has outlined skill modules that will be 12-15 hours long as 70 per cent of the duration will be dedicated to practical learning and only 30 per cent to theoretical learning. Furthermore, the circular adds, "No fee is to be paid by the affiliated schools to CBSE for introducing any Skill Module."