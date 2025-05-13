EDUCATION
Students who appeared for Class 10th, Class 12th exam can check their results on CBSE's official website including cbse.gov.in., cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Apart from this, students can also check their results via Umang App and SMS. Below are the given steps:
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of Class 12th today, May 13, 2025. This year, over 42 lakh students appeared for the CBSE exams, which were held between February 15 and April 4. Reportedly the board will also announce Class 10th results today.
Below are the steps how to check CBSE board exam results 2025 via UMANG App
Step 1: Visit the PlayStore or AppStore on your mobile phone
Step 2: Login using mobile number
Step 3: Select Class 10, 12 results 2025
Step 4: Enter login credentials: roll number and date of birth
Step 5: CBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download
Step 6: Save CBSE scorecard PDF 10th and 12th for future reference.
How to check CBSE class 10th, 12th results via SMS
Students without internet access can check results using the SMS facility provided by CBSE. To receive results via SMS, students are required to follow the given steps
Step 1: Open the message box on your mobile phone.
Step 2: Type: CBSE10 or CBSE12 <Roll Number> <School Number> <Centre Number>
Step 3: Example: CBSE10 0153749 12345 4569.
Step 4: Send the message to 7738299899.
Step 5: The result will be sent as a text message on the same number.
Note: Class 10, 12 students require their admit card for details like school code and roll number if they wish to download the results from the official websites.
