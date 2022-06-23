CBSE Board Results 2022 Term 2 Result: Class 10th, 12th result expected in July at cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

CBSE Board Results 2022 Term 2 Result: CBSE will release the class 10, 12 results on the official website -- cbse.gov.in and cbresults.nic.in.

CBSE Board Results 2022 Term 2 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to announce the CBSE class 10th, 12th results date, time soon. As per reports, CBSE Term 2 Results 2022 will be declared by the first week of July. Once released, CBSE class 10th 12 results Term 2 will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.

The Board is preparing to release the CBSE Term 2 results on time. In order to complete the evaluation process on time, the teachers have started checking the answer sheets. Moreover, CBSE has also asked the schools to evaluate twice as many answer sheets as possible. However, the CBSE has not yet released the official date for the declaration of the Term 2 results.

CBSE Term 2 Results 2022 is expected to be released within a month from when the exams will be concluded. Earlier, the daily target to evaluate the answer sheet was set at 22. However, this year, the schools have been given a target of completing 35 answer sheets daily.

Though CBSE is yet to provide an official date regarding the declaration of results, it is expected that the results will be declared before end of July 2022. CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exams 2022 conluded on May 24, 2022 whereas, CBSE Class 12 exams were concluded on June 15, 2022.

Once the evaluation process is complete, the board would then compile the Term 1 and Term 2 results and release the final CBSE Results 2022 for Classes 10 and 12. The board has not yet shared the weight it would be giving to the Term 1 marks.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps to Download Scorecard

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 result link

Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number

Class 10, 12 result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download 10th, 12th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.