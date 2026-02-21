FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEducation

EDUCATION

CBSE Board Result 2026 Date: When will class 10 and 12 results be declared? Check past trends and updates

CBSE board exams have entered their fourth day, with over 43 lakh students appearing across India. Class 10 exams end on March 10 and Class 12 on April 10. Results are expected in mid-May.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 01:01 PM IST

CBSE Board Result 2026 Date: When will class 10 and 12 results be declared? Check past trends and updates
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations progressed into their fourth day on Friday, with the Class 12 Physics paper conducted alongside six Class 10 subjects. The exams commenced on February 17 and are being held at thousands of centres nationwide.

This year, more than 43 lakh students are appearing for the board exams, nearly 25 lakh in Class 10 and around 18.5 lakh in Class 12. The examinations are being conducted at 8,074 centres for Class 10 and 7,574 centres for Class 12, reflecting the large scale of the annual academic exercise.

Subjects Conducted So Far

For Class 10, major subjects already completed include Mathematics (Basic and Standard) and Home Science. Class 12 students have appeared for a wide range of papers such as Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Physical Education, Engineering Graphics, and Shorthand in both Hindi and English.

Students pursuing performing arts have also taken exams in Indian classical dance forms including Bharatanatyam, Kathakali, Odissi and Kuchipudi. Additionally, specialised subjects like Horticulture and Cost Accounting have been conducted.

The Class 10 examinations are scheduled to conclude on March 10, while Class 12 exams will continue until April 10. In total, candidates are writing papers for 83 subjects in Class 10 and 120 subjects in Class 12.

Student Participation and Focus on Results

Among Class 10 examinees, approximately 14 lakh are boys and 10.9 lakh are girls. For Class 12, around 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls are participating this year.

As exams continue, conversations have largely centred on the difficulty level of Science and Mathematics papers. However, once the assessments wrap up, attention will shift to results, which are expected to be announced in mid-May, following past trends.

Past Performance Trends

In recent years, pass percentages have remained consistently high. In 2024, Class 10 recorded a 93.60 per cent pass rate, while Class 12 stood at 87.98 per cent. The results in 2023 and 2022 also reflected strong performance across both grades.

Result Announcement Dates (Last Three Years)

Academic Year  - Result Date
2025  -   May 13
2024  -   May 13
2023  -   May 12

Changes in Class 10 Examination Structure

CBSE has clarified modifications to the Class 10 board examination pattern from 2026. All students must appear for the main examination. Those who pass will be allowed to improve scores in up to three subjects. Students failing three or more subjects will be placed in the 'Essential Repeat' category and must reappear the following year, while compartment candidates can take the second exam in the same academic cycle.

