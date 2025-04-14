CBSE class 10 board exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams ended on April 4.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2025 will be declared soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). However, the official date and time are yet to be confirmed by the boards. As per the previous trends, the result will likely be released in mid to late May.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the result of CBSE class 10, 12 exams 2025 soon. According to media reports, CBSE results will be announced soon. However, the CBSE Board is yet to announce the result date of class 10 and Class 12 result 2025. Once released, candidates can download the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results for 2025 on the official websites of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in, as well as on cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2025: List of websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025: How To Check

Visit CBSE's official results portal, results.cbse.nic.in

Select the link for "CBSE 10th Result 2025" or "CBSE 12th Result 2025"

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code shown on the screen.

Submit the details, your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the result and take a print out for future use

How To Check CBSE Results 2025 On DigiLocker?