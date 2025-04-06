Students breathed a sigh of relief as the Central Board of Secondary Education, i.e., CBSE class 12th examinations got over with Psychology paper dated April 4. Both CBSE class 10th and 12th examinations started simultaneously on February 15.

Students breathed a sigh of relief as the Central Board of Secondary Education, i.e., CBSE class 12th examinations got over with Psychology paper dated April 4. Both CBSE class 10th and 12th examinations started simultaneously on February 15. While the 10th examinations were over on March 18, the class 12th exams have ended just now.

This year, around 17 lakhs students appeared for class 12th examination in all three streams, i.e., Arts, Science and Commerce.

But the story isn't over yet! Results are yet to be declared. As students are waiting for results, let us tell you what we know so far.

As per media reports, either class 10th and 12th results will be announced simultaneously or on varied dates with a hiatus of 1-2 days. It is believed that the board is likely to declare the results on May 20.

When the results are declared, the students can access it on the official website, i.e., results.cbse.nic.in. Apart from this, results can be availed on Umang App and DigiLocker.