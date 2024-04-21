CBSE Board Result 2024 update: Board to announce Class 10th, 12th results soon, know how to check scorecard online

To access the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2024, students should have their registration details and admit card ready.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the results of the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024 soon. As per reports, CBSE class 10, and 12 board results will be announced within the next month. However, the CBSE Board is yet to announce the result date of Class 10 and Class 12 result 2024. Once released, candidates can download the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results for 2024 on the official websites of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in, as well as on cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 exam result was conducted on February 15 to March 21, whereas, CBSE class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2, 2024. Around 39 lakh candidates registered for the CBSE Board exams in 2024 across both Class 10 and 12.

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2024: List of websites