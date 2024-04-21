Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CBSE Board Result 2024 update: Board to announce Class 10th, 12th results soon, know how to check scorecard online

'Congress prince' looking for another seat apart from Wayanad: PM Modi

UGC NET June 2024 registration begins; check exam date, how to apply

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 17th wedding anniversary, share special post

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA probe points to Pakistan link

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

UGC NET June 2024 registration begins; check exam date, how to apply

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 17th wedding anniversary, share special post

Meet man who started business at 60, now has sales over Rs 2000 crore, once suffered loss of Rs…

Animals with shortest lifespan in world

9 Bollywood celebs who once lived in chawls

This fort shattered Mughal emperor's pride

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister injured

This blockbuster earned 45 times its budget, sequel to release in 2025; it's not Jawan, Animal, RRR, KGF, Kantara

Munawar Faruqui gets hospitalised, shares health update: 'Dua karte raho'

HomeEducation

Education

CBSE Board Result 2024 update: Board to announce Class 10th, 12th results soon, know how to check scorecard online

To access the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2024, students should have their registration details and admit card ready.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the results of the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024 soon. As per reports, CBSE class 10, and 12 board results will be announced within the next month. However, the CBSE Board is yet to announce the result date of Class 10 and Class 12 result 2024. Once released, candidates can download the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results for 2024 on the official websites of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in, as well as on cbseresults.nic.in.

 CBSE Class 10 exam result was conducted on February 15 to March 21, whereas, CBSE class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2, 2024. Around 39 lakh candidates registered for the CBSE Board exams in 2024 across both Class 10 and 12.

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2024: List of websites

  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.gov.in
  • digilocker.gov.in
  • results.gov.in
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Raveena Tandon's distributor husband, who is bringing south films worth Rs 2000 crore to north theatres

'Divyanka Tripathi is in pain...': Vivek Dahiya shares serious health update about actress

'Conspiracy underway for slow death of Delhi CM Kejriwal': AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj makes big statement

Remarks on Allopathy: SC asks yoga guru Ramdev to include complainants in plea for stay of criminal probe

Kareena Kapoor opens up about walking out of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela: ‘Maybe Deepika, Ranveer were...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement