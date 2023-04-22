Search icon
CBSE Board Result 2023: When, where to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results online, latest updates here

CBSE concluded the Class 10 board exam on March 21, 2023, and for Class 12 exam on April 5, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

File photo

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the Class 10, 12 board results soon on its official websites - results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. According to the sources, the CBSE result for class 10, 12 examinations is expected to be out by the 2nd week of June. However, the official result date is yet to be released.

CBSE concluded the Class 10 board exam on March 21, 2023, and for Class 12  exam on April 5, 2023. Once released, CBSE result 2023 will be available on the official website, i.e., cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Result 2023: List of websites

  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: websites

  • digilocker.gov.in
  • results.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: Mobile Apps

  • DigiLocker
  • UMANG

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to check results

  • Visit the official website of cbseresults.nic.in
  • Click on Class 10, 12 result 
  • Enter the board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number 
  • Check subject-wise scores 
  • Download for future reference.

