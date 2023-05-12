Search icon
CBSE Board Result 2023: Lost your Admit Card? Here's step-by-step process to get Class 10, 12 roll number

Students can check their CBSE results on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in and DigiLocker and UMANG apps. CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results can be downloaded from various other platforms such as DigiLocker mobile app, and SMS.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the result of Class 12th today (May 12). Students can check their CBSE results on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in and DigiLocker and UMANG apps. CBSE is expected to release the CBSE Class 10the Board Exam Results soon as well. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results can be downloaded from various other platforms such as DigiLocker mobile app, and SMS.

Official confirmation of the CBSE board exam result date and time is yet to be announced. According to media reports, CBSE would want to avoid declaring the name of toppers this year to avoid any unhealthy competition. Once the CBSE 2023 results are announced by the board, candidates will be able to download them using their roll number, school code, and date of birth (DoB) as mentioned in the admit card. 

If a student loses or misplaces their admit card, they can use the CBSE roll number finder webpage to access details on their CBSE 10th and 12th roll numbers. 

Registered candidates also have an option of getting their CBSE board exam roll number from the school administration office. 

CBSE Result 2023: Step-by-step process to get Class 10, 12 Roll Number 

Step 1: Visit CBSE’s official page at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'CBSE Roll Number Finder' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter all the essential details like the candidate’s name, father’s name, and other details to log in.

Step 4: The CBSE admit card details will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the information

Step 6: Now, save the details.

CBSE has introduced the roll number finder webpage before they release the board exam results. The CBSE Roll Number Finder will assist all the candidates who have lost or misplaced their admit cards.

