CBSE Board Result 2023 LIVE: How to download CBSE class 10, 12 results, list of websites and other updates here

CBSE concluded the Class 10 board exam on March 21, 2023, and for Class 12 exam on April 5, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 06:56 AM IST

File photo

CBSE Board Result 2023 updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the results for CBSE class 10 and class 12th on its official websites - results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. in May. Once released, students will be able to access their results on DigiLocker, official websites - results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and various other platforms. However, there has been no official announcement about the CBSE result date.  

According to the sources, the CBSE result for class 10, 12 examinations is expected to be out in May. CBSE concluded the Class 10 board exam on March 21, 2023, and for Class 12  exam on April 5, 2023. Once released, CBSE result 2023 will be available on the official website, i.e., cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Result 2023: List of websites

  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: other websites

  • digilocker.gov.in
  • results.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: Mobile Apps

  • DigiLocker
  • UMANG

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to check results

  • Visit the official website of cbseresults.nic.in
  • Click on Class 10, 12 result 
  • Enter the board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number 
  • Check subject-wise scores 
  • Download for future reference.

