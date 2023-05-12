Search icon
CBSE Board Result 2023 DATE notice likely to be released today at cbse.gov.in, know how to check

Once the result date notice is released, students will be able to check it on the official website – cbse.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 07:05 AM IST

CBSE Board Result 2023 DATE notice likely to be released today at cbse.gov.in, know how to check
File photo

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Result 2023 Date is likely to be announced today, May 12, 2023. Once the result date notice is released, students will be able to check it on the official website – cbse.gov.in. Students will be able to access their results on DigiLocker, official websites - results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and various other platforms. However, there has been no official announcement about the CBSE result date.  

Students in classes 10th and 12th who appeared for the board exam were given a security pin by CBSE to access their Digilocker accounts and retrieve important documents like mark sheets, cumulative certificates, and migration certificates.

“The results of board exam 2023 will be declared shortly. The student-wise security pin is being made available to schools in their Digilocker accounts from where schools can download and disseminate security pin to individual students,” CBSE in an official notification said.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 mark sheets and passing certificates will be available on the DigiLocker for the students. By activating the CBSE Result DigiLocker accounts, students can access their results online and download them.

According to the sources, the CBSE result for class 10, 12 examinations is expected to be out in May. CBSE concluded the Class 10 board exam on March 21, 2023, and for Class 12  exam on April 5, 2023. Once released, CBSE result 2023 will be available on the official website, i.e., cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Result 2023: List of websites

  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: other websites

  • digilocker.gov.in
  • results.gov.in
  • CBSE Board Result 2023: Mobile Apps
  • DigiLocker
  • UMANG

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to check results

  • Visit the official website of cbseresults.nic.in
  • Click on Class 10, 12 result 
  • Enter the board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number 
  • Check subject-wise scores 
  • Download for future reference.

