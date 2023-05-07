Search icon
CBSE Board Result 2023: CBSE likely to announce class 10, 12 results this month, know how to check

Students will be able to access their results on DigiLocker, official websites - results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and various other platforms.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

File photo

CBSE Board Result 2023 Latest Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce CBSE Board Result 2023 t soon. The CBSE Class 10th and 12th results can be checked by candidates on the official site. Students will be able to access their results on DigiLocker, official websites - results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and various other platforms. However, there has been no official announcement about the CBSE result date.  

According to the sources, the CBSE result for class 10, 12 examinations is expected to be out in May. CBSE concluded the Class 10 board exam on March 21, 2023, and for Class 12  exam on April 5, 2023. Once released, CBSE result 2023 will be available on the official website, i.e., cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Result 2023: List of websites

  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: other websites

  • digilocker.gov.in
  • results.gov.in
  • CBSE Board Result 2023: Mobile Apps
  • DigiLocker
  • UMANG

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to check results

  • Visit the official website of cbseresults.nic.in
  • Click on Class 10, 12 result 
  • Enter the board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number 
  • Check subject-wise scores 
  • Download for future reference.

