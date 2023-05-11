CBSE Board Result 2023: CBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 to be declared at cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker app, know how to check

File photo

CBSE Board Result 2023 Latest Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education to announce CBSE Board Result 2023 anytime soon. Once released, the CBSE Class 10th and 12th results can be checked by candidates on the official portal. Students will be able to access their results on DigiLocker, official websites - results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and various other platforms. However, there has been no official announcement about the CBSE result date.

Students in classes 10th and 12th who appeared for the board exam were given a security pin by CBSE to access their Digilocker accounts and retrieve important documents like mark sheets, cumulative certificates, and migration certificates.

“The results of board exam 2023 will be declared shortly. The student-wise security pin is being made available to schools in their Digilocker accounts from where schools can download and disseminate security pin to individual students,” CBSE in an official notification said.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 mark sheets and passing certificates will be available on the DigiLocker for the students. By activating the CBSE Result DigiLocker accounts, students can access their results online and download them.

According to the sources, the CBSE result for class 10, 12 examinations is expected to be out in May. CBSE concluded the Class 10 board exam on March 21, 2023, and for Class 12 exam on April 5, 2023. Once released, CBSE result 2023 will be available on the official website, i.e., cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Result 2023: List of websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: other websites

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: Mobile Apps

DigiLocker

UMANG

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to check results