CBSE Board Result 2022 Term 2: Let's look at the past 5-year result statistics

CBSE Board Term 2 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE class 10th, and 12th results by the end of July, however, the officials have not announced any confirmed dates regarding the same.

This year onwards, the CBSE Board exam for both classes 10, 12 will be held on a semester basis. The 2021-22 batch is the first to take the CBSE Board exam in the semester pattern

Candidates will be able to check their CBSE 10, 12 term 2 results 2022 on the official website, cbse.gov.in. Nearly 35 lakh candidates are waiting for the result of the CBSE Board Term 2 exam 2022 that was conducted from April 26 to June 15.

It is difficult to assume the performance of the students this year as the CBSE has introduced this new exam pattern and this is also the first in past two years that the candidates have taken the exam in offline mode. Nevertheless, let's have look at the past 5-year result trends in CBSE:

CBSE Board 12th Result 2022: Past 5 year trends

2021-- 99.37 per cent

2020-- 88.78 per cent

2019-- 83.40 per cent

2018-- 83.01 per cent

2017-- 82.02 per cent

CBSE Board 10th Result 2022: Past 5 year trends

2021-- 99.04 per cent

2020-- 91.46 per cent

2019-- 91.10 per cent

2018-- 86.7 per cent

2017-- 93.12 per cent

CBSE Board Result 2022: Websites to check

cbse.gov.in

results.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE Board Result 2022: Passing criteria

The passing criteria for the CBSE Board exam are that the candidate has to score a minimum of 33 per cent. For Class 10, the 33 per cent includes overall marks, internal and external combined. Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent aggregate in 5 subjects.

CBSE Board Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 result link

Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number

Class 10, 12 result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download 10th, 12th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

