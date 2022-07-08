CBSE Board Result 2022 SOON at cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in, when, how to check Term 2 class 10th, 12th results online

Picture: PTI

CBSE Board Result 2022 Term 2 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the CBSE class 10th, 12th results soon. The Board is preparing to release the CBSE Term 2 results on time. As per reports, CBSE class 10, 12 Results 2022 are likely to be declared by end of July. However, the officials are yet to release CBSE result date. Once released, CBSE class 10th 12 results Term 2 will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps to Download Scorecard

- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

- On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 result link

- Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number

- Class 10, 12 result 2022 will appear on the screen

- Download 10th, 12th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

Though CBSE is yet to provide an official date regarding the declaration of results, it is expected that the results will be declared by end of July 2022. CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exams 2022 concluded on May 24, 2022 whereas, CBSE Class 12 exams were concluded on June 15, 2022.

Once the evaluation process is complete, the board would then compile the Term 1 and Term 2 results and release the final CBSE Results 2022 for Classes 10 and 12. The board has not yet shared the weight it would be giving to the Term 1 marks.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.