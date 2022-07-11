CBSE Board Result 2022 Soon: Know how to check Term 2 marksheet on DigiLocker, Umang App

Picture: PTI

CBSE Board Term 2 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the CBSE class 10th, 12th results soon. As per reports, CBSE is likely to announce CBSE Board result 2022 for term 2 by end of July. However, officials are yet to confirm the release date for result. Once released, CBSE class 10th results Term 2 will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

A total of 12,21,195 male candidates and 8,94,993 female candidates registered for CBSE Class 10 examination this year.

Students will be able to download the Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets from the official websites of the Board - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. Students will also be able to check their results on digilocker.gov.in or the DigiLocker app and UMANG app.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to download results from the UMANG App

Step 1: Open the UMANG App on your phone.

Step 2: Sign in using your login details such as your registered mobile number.

Step 3: Click on 'All Services'

Step 4: Click on the 'CBSE' option.

Step 5: Click on the class you want to check results for.

Step 6: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 7: Your Class 10 Term 2 Result or Class 12 Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download the Class 10 Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future use.



CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to download results from the DigiLocker App

Step 1: Either visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker App on your mobile phone

Step 2: Login using your mobile number and choose the CBSE option.

Step 3: Select Class 10 Term 2 Result or Class 12 Term 2 Result.

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details after which your Class 10 Term 2 Result or Class 12 Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Class 10 Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future use.