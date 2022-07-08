CBSE Board Result 2022 date, time: know how to check Term 2 class 10th, 12th results via SMS

File photo

CBSE Board Results 2022 Term 2 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to announce the CBSE class 10th, 12th results soon. The Board is preparing to release the CBSE Term 2 results on time. As per reports, CBSE class 10, 12 Results 2022 are likely to be declared by end of July. However, the officials are yet to release the CBSE result date and time. Once released, CBSE class 10th 12 results Term 2 will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps to Download Scorecard

- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

- On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 result link

- Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number

- Class 10, 12 result 2022 will appear on the screen

- Download 10th, 12th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

Though CBSE is yet to provide an official date regarding the declaration of results, it is expected that the results will be declared by end of July 2022. CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exams 2022 concluded on May 24, 2022, whereas, CBSE Class 12 exams were concluded on June 15, 2022.

Once the evaluation process is complete, the board would then compile the Term 1 and Term 2 results and release the final CBSE Results 2022 for Classes 10 and 12. The board has not yet shared the weight it would be giving to the Term 1 marks.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Check via SMS

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 will be released soon. Once released, students would be able to check their results online on cbse.gov.in. The results would also be made available offline and students would be able to check via SMS. Students can read here to know how to check CBSE Results via SMS.

1. Open the SMS app on your phone.

2. Type the message - cbse10 < space > roll number.

3. Send the text to 7738299899.

4. Your CBSE 10th Result 2022 would be sent to you through SMS