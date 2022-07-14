CBSE Board Result 2022 date, time expected next week, know how to check Term 2 scores at cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

Picture: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 soon. The date and time for the CBSE Results 2022 have not been confirmed yet, however, CBSE PRO Rama Sharma had earlier informed us that the results are likely in the last week of July.

Once released, CBSE class 10th results Term 2 will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in. As per media reports, CBSE class 10, 12 result date is expected to be announced by next.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

A total of 12,21,195 male candidates and 8,94,993 female candidates registered for the CBSE Class 10 examination this year.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022: Total candidates

CBSE class 10th result a total 21,16,209 registered

CBSE class 12th result: 14,54,370 total candidates

CBSE Class 10 results would be released soon. The passing criteria for the CBSE Board exam is 33%. For Class 10, the 33% includes overall marks, internal and external combined. Students need to score a minimum 33% aggregate in 5 subjects. Example, student has appeared for 6 subjects and fails in 1 but has 33% in the remaining 5, then the student will be deemed to have passed the exams.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to download results from the DigiLocker App

Step 1: Either visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker App on your mobile phone

Step 2: Login using your mobile number and choose the CBSE option.

Step 3: Select Class 10 Term 2 Result or Class 12 Term 2 Result.

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details after which your Class 10 Term 2 Result or Class 12 Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Class 10 Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future use.