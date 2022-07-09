CBSE Board Result 2022 date SOON at cbse.gov.in, check evaluation process, passing criteria

File photo

CBSE Board Term 2 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CBSE class 10th, 12th results soon. Once released, CBSE class 10th results Term 2 will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 results would be released soon. The passing criteria for the CBSE Board exam is 33%. For Class 10, the 33% includes overall marks, internal and external combined. Students need to score a minimum 33% aggregate in 5 subjects. Example, a student has appeared for 6 subjects and fails in 1 but has 33% in the remaining 5, then the student will be deemed to have passed the exams.

The candidates who appeared for the CBSE class 10th board exams 2022 will be able to check their scores through these websites -

cbse.gov.in

results.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

CBSE 10th Results 2022: Steps to Download Scorecard

- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

- On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10 result link

- Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number

- Class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen

- Download 10th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference