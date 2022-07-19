Search icon
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 expected by July end: See here how to check board result via DigiLocker

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 08:15 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to declare the class 10 12 board result 2022 by the end of July at the official website--cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. This year, the candidates are provided with more than one way to check their CBSE Board Result 2022 to avoid website crash due to heavy traffic on the official website.  The CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 result can be checked through the UMANG app, DigiLocker, pariksha Sangam official website-- cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. 

CBSE 10, 12 Board Result 2022: How to check via DigiLocker 

Besides its official website, the CBSE will also post a link to the Board test results on the DigiLocker app. The results may be seen on the DigiLocker website - digilocker.gov.in. They may also use DigiLocker to download their grades, certificates, and migration certificates. Candidates will need to download the app and register before the results are announced for this purpose.

  • Go to the official website, digilocker.gov.in
  • Put in the necessary details, including your Aadhar number
  • A folder for the Central Board of Secondary Education should be selected
  • Choose the file titled "CBSE Class 10th/12th results 2022".

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2: Here's the board's marking scheme for final result

