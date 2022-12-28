CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2023: Practical exam timetable released; check important dates here

The timetable for the practical exams for classes 10 and 12 has been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education. According to the CBSE's most recent official announcement, the practical exam for classes 10 and 12 will start on January 2, 2023. The dates for the practical exam have finally been officially confirmed by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The board is expected to publish the CBSE Board 2023 Exam Dates on the official site, cbse.gov.in, very soon.
According to an official notice from the CBSE released earlier, December 27, 2023, the practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will start the first week of January 2023. Classes 10 and 12 will take the CBSE Board 2023 Practical Exam from January 2 to February 14, 2023. On the official website, cbse.gov.in, students can view the dates for the CBSE Board 2023 Practical Exams.
Check out the important dates for CBSE Board 2023 Practical Exams
The Central Board of Secondary Education has requested that the schools create a plan based on the number of students who have signed up for the 2023 board exams and to notify those students in a timely manner so that they don't miss the exams.
According to the board's official notice, the specific exam should be postponed within specified dates if a candidate fails to show up for the practical exams. The candidates are urged to read all of the rules that the board has published.
What happens if a student misses the practical exam?
According to the board, if a student misses the practical exam for the session 2022–2023, they will be represented 'absent' in the online system. However, if the practical exam is to be held at a different time due to the student's absence on the exam day for any reason, they will be marked as "Re-scheduled" rather than absent. Only those students whose practical exams are marked as Re-scheduled during the times listed above will be permitted to retake them at school.