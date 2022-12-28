Search icon
CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2023: Practical exam timetable released; check important dates here

CBSE Board 2023 Update: According to the CBSE's most recent official announcement, the practical exam for classes 10 and 12 will start on January 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 08:07 AM IST

CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2023: Practical exam timetable released; check important dates here
CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2023: Practical exam timetable released; check important dates here

The timetable for the practical exams for classes 10 and 12 has been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education. According to the CBSE's most recent official announcement, the practical exam for classes 10 and 12 will start on January 2, 2023. The dates for the practical exam have finally been officially confirmed by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The board is expected to publish the CBSE Board 2023 Exam Dates on the official site, cbse.gov.in, very soon.

According to an official notice from the CBSE released earlier, December 27, 2023, the practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will start the first week of January 2023. Classes 10 and 12 will take the CBSE Board 2023 Practical Exam from January 2 to February 14, 2023. On the official website, cbse.gov.in, students can view the dates for the CBSE Board 2023 Practical Exams.

Check out the important dates for CBSE Board 2023 Practical Exams

  • The practical examination, project, and internal assessment will begin on: 2 January 2023.
  • The last day to finish your practical exam, project, or internal assessment:  14 February 2023
  • Updating of Marks/Internal Grades will start from: 2 January 2023
  • The deadline for uploading grades and marks: 14 February 2023.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has requested that the schools create a plan based on the number of students who have signed up for the 2023 board exams and to notify those students in a timely manner so that they don't miss the exams.

According to the board's official notice, the specific exam should be postponed within specified dates if a candidate fails to show up for the practical exams. The candidates are urged to read all of the rules that the board has published.

What happens if a student misses the practical exam?

According to the board, if a student misses the practical exam for the session 2022–2023, they will be represented 'absent' in the online system. However, if the practical exam is to be held at a different time due to the student's absence on the exam day for any reason, they will be marked as "Re-scheduled" rather than absent. Only those students whose practical exams are marked as Re-scheduled during the times listed above will be permitted to retake them at school.

