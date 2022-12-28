CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2023: Practical exam timetable released; check important dates here

The timetable for the practical exams for classes 10 and 12 has been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education. According to the CBSE's most recent official announcement, the practical exam for classes 10 and 12 will start on January 2, 2023. The dates for the practical exam have finally been officially confirmed by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The board is expected to publish the CBSE Board 2023 Exam Dates on the official site, cbse.gov.in, very soon.

According to an official notice from the CBSE released earlier, December 27, 2023, the practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will start the first week of January 2023. Classes 10 and 12 will take the CBSE Board 2023 Practical Exam from January 2 to February 14, 2023. On the official website, cbse.gov.in, students can view the dates for the CBSE Board 2023 Practical Exams.

Check out the important dates for CBSE Board 2023 Practical Exams

The practical examination, project, and internal assessment will begin on: 2 January 2023.

The last day to finish your practical exam, project, or internal assessment: 14 February 2023

Updating of Marks/Internal Grades will start from: 2 January 2023

The deadline for uploading grades and marks: 14 February 2023.