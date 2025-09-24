CBSE Board Exams Date Sheet 2026 OUT: Check class 10, 12 exam schedule HERE

What is cloud seeding? Delhi to launch its first-ever artificial rain; check date
EDUCATION
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the timetable for the CBSE Board Examinations 2026 on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. The examinations are scheduled to be conducted between February 17 and July 15, 2026. CBSE has clarified that these date sheets are tentative, and the final versions will be released once schools submit the final list of candidates.
According to CBSE, around 45 lakh students are expected to appear in 204 subjects across India and 26 countries abroad. Along with the written examinations, activities such as practicals, evaluation, and post-result processes will also be carried out to ensure timely declaration of results.
The board has clarified that examinations for both Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in a single shift on exam days, starting at 10:30 am. The schedule covers language papers, core subjects, and vocational courses spread across the announced dates.
