CBSE Board Exams Date Sheet 2026: Board issues final schedule for Class 10, 12; check here

CBSE date sheet 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam schedule for the 2026 CBSE Board Exams. The timetable has been released well in advance, approximately 110 days ahead of the exam start date. This is the final date sheet for students for both Class 10th and 12th. CBSE will conduct two Board examinations for Class X as per the recommendations made in NEP 2020. The exams will begin at 10.30 am.

Class 10 Board Exams Dates

The board exams for Class 10 will be conducted from February 15. In the earlier schedule, the CBSE exams were held from February 17 to March 6, 2026. According to the present schedule, the Class 10th exam will begin on February 15 and will end on February 28.

CBSE Date Sheet 2026 Class 12

The Class 12th will start from February 15 and will end on March 3.

"Based on the registration data of Class IX and Class XI, CBSE, for the first time, released a tentative Date Sheet for 2026 examinations on 24.09.2025, i.e., 146 days before the start of examinations, so that stakeholders could make their preparations accordingly," CBSE said in an official notice.

"As all schools have submitted their LOC and CBSE now has final data of subject combinations offered by the students, CBSE has prepared the Date Sheet for the examinations to be scheduled from 17.02.2026 onwards, i.e., 110 days prior to the start of the examinations."