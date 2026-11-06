CBSE Board Exams 2027: When will Class 10, 12 exams begin? Check subject-wise datesheet, key details

CBSE has released the 2027 Class 10 and 12 board exam datesheet. Check exam start dates, subject-wise timetable, important papers and how to download the official PDF.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027. According to the schedule released on November 6, the examinations for both classes will begin on February 16, 2027. The exams will be conducted from 10:30 am onwards.

Students will get 101 days to prepare for the examinations. More than 26.5 lakh students have registered for the Class 10 board exams, while over 19.8 lakh students are expected to appear for the Class 12 examinations.

The Class 10 examinations will cover 83 subjects, while Class 12 students will appear for papers in 121 subjects.

CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2027: Important subject-wise exam dates

The Class 10 board examinations will begin with Painting on February 16, followed by Mathematics (Basic and Standard) on February 17. Science will be held on February 22, while English papers are scheduled for February 27.

Hindi Course A and B examinations will take place on March 2, followed by regional language papers on March 3 and 4. Sanskrit is scheduled for March 1, French for March 6 and Social Science for March 8.

All examinations will begin at 10:30 am. Students should check the official date sheet for their respective subject codes and examination dates.

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2027: Important subject-wise exam dates

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations will also begin on February 16, with Physics as the first major paper. Accountancy is scheduled for February 23, followed by Geography on February 25 and Chemistry on February 27.

Psychology will be conducted on March 2, while English Core and Elective papers are scheduled for March 5. Mathematics and Applied Mathematics will take place on March 9, followed by Hindi Core and Elective on March 13.

Other important examinations include Economics on March 16, Political Science on March 19, Biology on March 25, History on March 27 and Sociology on March 30.

Computer Science, Informatics Practices and Information Technology papers are scheduled for March 31, while Business Studies and Business Administration will be held on April 1.

The timetable also includes subjects such as Physical Education, Entrepreneurship, Biotechnology, Home Science, Legal Studies and Design Thinking and Innovation.

Where can students download the CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2027?

Students can download the Class 10 and Class 12 examination schedules from the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

Direct link: Download CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Datesheet 2027

Students are advised to check the official PDF carefully for their subject names, codes, examination dates and timings.