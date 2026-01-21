CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 admit card likely to be released in February first week, check steps to download, official link HERE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10, 12 board examination admit card by the first week of February, 2026. After its release, students can check their admit cars and download them from the board's official website at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 admit card likely to be released in February first week

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10, 12 board examination admit card by the first week of February, 2026. After its release, students can check their admit cars and download them from the board's official website at cbse.gov.in. The admit card for private candidates have been already released on January 19, 2026.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Check admit card release date

Last year, the central educational board released the admit card for class 10 and 12 examination on February 3, 2025. Based on previous trends, the board will likely release the CBSE 2026 Board examination admit cards before February 10, 2026, that is, within the first week of next month.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Steps to download admit card for class 10, 12

-Open the link to the official website at cbse.gov.in.

-On the homepage, click on "CBSE Board Exams Class 10 Admit Card" or "CBSE Board Exams 2026 Class 12 admit card" accordingly.

-Fill in your roll number and other details as per requirement.

-The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

-Download and save your admit card for future reference.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Exam Dates

The Class 10 (Secondary School) exams will be conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026 and Class 12 (Senior Secondary School) exams will be conducted from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The examination will take place in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.