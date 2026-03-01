CBSE board exams 2026 cancelled in Middle East? Board calls viral circular fake

CBSE has dismissed a viral circular claiming cancellation of Class 10 and 12 board exams in the Middle East due to regional tensions.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting its 2026 board examinations in India and several overseas centres, including the Middle East, a viral message on social media has created panic among students and parents. The circulating notice falsely claimed that the remaining Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in Middle Eastern countries had been cancelled due to ongoing regional tensions.

The fabricated circular suggested that language papers scheduled after February 28, 2026, along with the Class 10 Social Science exam slated for March 7, had been scrapped. It further alleged that marks would instead be awarded based on internal assessments, pre-board results, and other evaluation criteria. The notice also stated that no student would fail in the affected subjects, though overall percentages might be impacted.

CBSE Issues Clarification

CBSE has categorically denied the authenticity of the notice, confirming that it is fake. The Board has urged students and guardians not to rely on unverified information circulating online. Officials emphasised that no official announcement has been made regarding the cancellation or postponement of exams at Middle East centres.

As of now, the examination schedule remains unchanged for all international centres, including those in the UAE and other Gulf countries. Students have been advised to follow updates only through CBSE’s official communication channels.

Ongoing Examination Schedule

The CBSE Board Exams 2026 for Classes 10 and 12 began on February 17. Class 10 exams are set to conclude on March 10, while Class 12 examinations will continue until April 9. All papers commence at 10:30 am IST (9:00 am UAE time), and entry to exam halls closes at 10:00 am IST. The timetable for students appearing from Middle Eastern centres mirrors the schedule followed in India.

Gulf Students Continue to Excel

Despite uncertainties caused by regional developments, students in the Gulf region have consistently delivered outstanding results. Last year, Hafeed Meera Shahul Hameed and Rishab Sinha secured 99.6 percent in Class 10, topping the Gulf region, while Syed Mohammad Habiburahman achieved 99.4 percent in Class 12.

CBSE has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the smooth conduct of examinations and has encouraged students to stay focused and disregard misinformation.