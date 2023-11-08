Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out best deals on shoes and get up to 80% off

Meet Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma, his last film starring Shah Rukh Khan was huge flop, he won National Award for...

ICC ODI batting ranking: Shubman Gill breaks Babar Azam's dominance at the top

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration for Class 9, 11 ending on November 10, check fee structure, other details

Delhi schools to get early winter break from November 9-18 amid severe air pollution

ICC ODI batting ranking: Shubman Gill breaks Babar Azam's dominance at the top

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration for Class 9, 11 ending on November 10, check fee structure, other details

CBSE has asked all schools to fill in the names of students, their parents' names, and other information correctly. "All CBSE-affiliated schools are required to register themselves before proceeding with the online submission.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Registrations are currently ongoing for the upcoming board examinations of the CBSE Board, which are going to end after two days. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the portal for registration for class 9th and class 11th students. Talking about the schedule, registration for CBSE classes 9th, and 11th can be done till November 10, 2023. 

Students who have not registered themselves for the CBSE Board Class 10th and CBSE Board Class 12th examinations should apply without any delay. Student registration will be done through the Pariksha Sangam link given on the official website of the CBSE Board, cbse.gov.in. However, the CBSE Board Class 9th and 11th registration forms with late fees can be filled between 11th November to 18th November 2023.

All students must register for CBSE Board Class 9th and 11th because, in the session 2024-25, only those students who have been registered will be allowed to appear in the class 10 and 12 board examinations. 

After completion of registration, no change will be made to the data, whether it is regarding the student's choice of subject or class 9th, or 12th admission (except in transfer cases). CWSN students will get an exemption from the board, while Visually Impaired students will get an exemption from CBSE registration fees.

The registration fee for Indian students of CBSE board class 9th, and 11th is Rs 300. Students of classes 9th and 11th will have to pay Rs 2300 as a late fee. 

Whereas NRI students of the CBSE board will have to pay Rs 500 for class 9th and Rs 600 for class 11. After November 10, NRI students will have to deposit Rs 2500 for class 9th and Rs 2600 for class 11 as late fees. 

CBSE has asked all schools to fill in the names of students, their parents' names, and other information correctly. "All CBSE-affiliated schools are required to register themselves before proceeding with the online submission. Schools must use the 'Affiliation Number' as the user ID, which they already have," the board said in its notice.

At present, students appearing for the CBSE Board Class 10th, and 12th Board Exam 2024 are eagerly waiting for the Board Exam Datesheet 2024. CBSE Board Exam 2024 date sheet is expected to be released at the end of this month.

