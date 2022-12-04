Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CBSE Board Exams 2023 to begin from February 15, datesheet expected SOON at cbse.gov.in

The CBSE date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be available online at the CBSE website, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 07:13 AM IST

CBSE Board Exams 2023 to begin from February 15, datesheet expected SOON at cbse.gov.in
File photo

The exam schedule for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2023 is expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in December. However, the board has already announced that the CBSE final exams will start on February 15. As per past trends, CBSE will release the timetable 1.5-2 months ahead of the exam. 

As per the media report, the CBSE exam 2023 class 10th, and 12th date sheet is likely to release in December. Once released, the CBSE date sheet will be available on the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

CBSE usually release the date sheet for the CBSE board exam for class 10th, and 12th around 90 to 75 days before the exam begins. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Steps to download date sheet 

Step 1: Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Result link.
Step 3: Select your class
Step 4: Click on submit to download the date sheet/timetable

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has already released the exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12. As per the schedule, ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 annual exams will begin on February 27 and February 13 respectively.

The ICSE Class 10 exams will be held between  February 27 and March 29, while the Class 12 exams will be held between February 13 and March 31.

CISCE has also stated that the ICSE, ISC result 2023 will be declared in May 2023.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh khan birthday: 5 expensive things Pathaan star king khan owns
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 533 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.