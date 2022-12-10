Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Subject wise marks breakup released on cbse.gov.in, practical exams to begin next month

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet is expected to be released soon

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 06:43 AM IST

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Subject wise marks breakup released on cbse.gov.in, practical exams to begin next month
File photo

For the students and teachers, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE 2023 Subject wise marks breakup on the official website, cbse.gov.in. According to the notice, the practical exam and theory exam will begin from January 1, 2023 and February 15, 2023 respectively.

As per the notice released, CBSE Board class 10 and 12 Exams 2023 will be held next year. The CBSE 2023 Date Sheet for theory exams are yet to be released but meanwhile the candidates can download the CBSE 2023 Subject wise marks breakup for candidates.

"The annual practical examinations, internal assessments, project assessments for session 2022 to 2023 are scheduled to start w.e.f January 1,2 2023. All stake holders are requested to take necessary actions to ensure timely completion of Practical examinations, internal assessments and project assessments, " reads the official notice. The candidates can check the practical exam date circular notice as well on the website

CBSE 2023 Subject wise marks breakup: steps to download
Visit the official website – cbse.gov.in
Click on the “Subject Marks Breakup and Practical details 09/12/2022” link
The pdf will appear on the screen
Download the pdf and keep a copy

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: Top sports personalities with most followers on Instagram
Diwali 2022: Celebrate eco-friendly Diwali this year, here are 5 ways to celebrate safely
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 539 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.