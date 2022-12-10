CBSE Board Exams 2023: Subject wise marks breakup released on cbse.gov.in, practical exams to begin next month

File photo

For the students and teachers, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE 2023 Subject wise marks breakup on the official website, cbse.gov.in. According to the notice, the practical exam and theory exam will begin from January 1, 2023 and February 15, 2023 respectively.

As per the notice released, CBSE Board class 10 and 12 Exams 2023 will be held next year. The CBSE 2023 Date Sheet for theory exams are yet to be released but meanwhile the candidates can download the CBSE 2023 Subject wise marks breakup for candidates.

"The annual practical examinations, internal assessments, project assessments for session 2022 to 2023 are scheduled to start w.e.f January 1,2 2023. All stake holders are requested to take necessary actions to ensure timely completion of Practical examinations, internal assessments and project assessments, " reads the official notice. The candidates can check the practical exam date circular notice as well on the website

CBSE 2023 Subject wise marks breakup: steps to download

Visit the official website – cbse.gov.in

Click on the “Subject Marks Breakup and Practical details 09/12/2022” link

The pdf will appear on the screen

Download the pdf and keep a copy