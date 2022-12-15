Search icon
CBSE Board Exams 2023: When and where to check Class 10, 12 datesheet

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10, 12 date sheet PDF would be released on cbse.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 06:50 AM IST

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the datesheet for class 10, 12 exams soon. CBSE board exams will begin on February 15, as per the tentative date notified by the Board. The official datesheet has not been released yet. As per media reports, CBSE datesheet is expected to be released by January first week. However, no official release date has been announced yet. Once released CBSE Class 10, 12 exam datesheet will be available on the official website cbse.gov.in. 

CBSE released an official notice stating that practical exams for classes 10 and 12 would start on January 1, 2023.

Students can visit the CBSE website for detailed information.

Whereas, ICSE Class 10 exam will start on February 27 and exams for Class 12 will commence on February 13.

The CBSE issued guidelines to students as well as to its schools spread across the country, according to which the students will be required to appear in schools as per the schedule of practical.

It notifies that students who are absent in the practical will not be provided another chance. All the students will be given complete information about the practical dates and process by their schools.

During the pandemic, the board examinations of classes 10 and 12 were conducted in two different sessions.

Along with this, CBSE has issued clear instructions to the concerned schools to complete the practicals within the stipulated time limit.

CBSE said that the datesheet for board exams of both classes will be released soon on their website.

The board advised the students to not be confused by any datesheet or information shared on social media unless it is confirmed by the board.

(with inputs from IANS)

