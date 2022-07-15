CBSE Board Exams 2023: Check 5 major changes in assessment process from next academic year

(Image Source: IANS)

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Latest Update: Central Board of Secondary Education of India (CBSE) is about to bring some major changes in the assessment process from next academic year. CBSE changed its exam pattern for Classes 10 and 12 this year. CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 was conducted in two phases, Term 1 and Term 2.

Now reports are rife that the CBSE will bring multipronged changes in the whole assessment process for Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams to make it more comprehensive, skill-based, and competency-based. However, these changes will be based on the National Education Policy (NEP-2020).

CBSE has scrapped the Term-wise assessment scheme which was adopted in the session 2021-22. Now, there will be one Board examination conducted at the end of the academic year. CBSE has reiterated that the assessment should be a year-long process.

5 major changes in assessment process

1. 20% of internal assessments will be held in papers where there are no practical exams. The students will be assessed by teachers, parents and peer groups and 20% marks will be given on that basis.

2. There will be two types of structural changes in the question papers. In the first change, the number of questions will be increased by 33% internally to provide students with multiple options.

3. In the second change, from next academic session, there will be skill-based and competency-based questions so that students can think analytically and critically.

4. The CBSE assessment process will be based on the evaluation of a student in Classes 3, 5 and 8. This will give a comparative analysis of the growth of a child.

5. CBSE is also planning to introduce holistic assessment cards for the students and it has started in a few schools as a pilot project. Through the assessment card, a student will be evaluated by teachers, parents, and the peer group, and the students will also do a self-assessment for themselves.