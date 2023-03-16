CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2023 today, check sample paper with answers, last-minute tips

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is all set to conduct the Class 12 Biology exam today - March 16, 2023. Registered candidates will be taking the exam and can refer to the sample papers released by CBSE for reference. CBSE Science sample paper for previous years has been attached below for reference.

Students are advised to thoroughly check the sample papers while revising before the exam commences. According to the board's official datesheet, CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Students will also get 15 minutes of reading time before the exam.

CBSE Class 12 Biology sample paper 2021-22 Term I

CBSE Biology Sample paper 2022 term II

CBSE Class 12th Biology Marking Scheme 2023

CBSE Biology Sample paper 2022-23

CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam: Last-minute preparation tips

Students should make good use of the 15 minutes of reading time to go through all the questions.

Students should attempt to answer their answer with the help of a diagram.

Students must leave space of 2-3 lines before answering the next question.

Try and attempt all the questions.

If there are options between two questions and students are not sure about them both, they should try and attempt both (if time permits). The answer that grabs more marks will be counted while calculating the final marks.

The CBSE Board Exams 2023 for Class 12 students began on February 15, 2023, and will end on April 5, 2023.

(Disclaimer: The Sample Paper link provided above has been prepared by CBSE)