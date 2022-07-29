Headlines

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states, check latest forecast here

DNA Verified: Is PM Modi gifting every woman Rs 3000 for Raksha Bandhan 2023? Truth behind viral video

Ram Temple's sanctum sanctorum ready, idol consecration between Jan 16-24: Trust general secy

Chandrayaan-3: How NASA, ESA are supporting ISRO in lunar landing

Nag Panchami 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

Education

CBSE Board Exam 2023 dates OUT: Board brings various changes for next year exam, details here

CBSE declared that the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2023 from February 15 onwards.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 05:52 AM IST

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE declared that the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2023 from February 15 onwards. The exam dates from the CBSE board exam for the 2023 session were announced during the CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022 release. The board also confirmed that in 2023 there will only be one exam, in addition to some other changes compared to this exam.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 here are all the changes that are introduced. 

CBSE Board exam 2023: 1 exam

The board said that the CBSE Board exam 2023 will be held once and the term-wise examination conducted in 2022 will be repelled. Hence, candidates should keep in mind that the marking scheme for board exam 2023 will be followed as previously. 

CBSE Board exam 2023: Syllabus cut

CBSE has also reduced 30 per cent syllabus for Class 9 to 12 students for the 2023 session. Candidates can check the new CBSE curriculum at the official website-- cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Board exam 2023: Sample paper, marking scheme

The sample question paper, marking scheme, question bank, etc., will be uploaded to the official website of CBSE and candidates will be able to check all details there. 

