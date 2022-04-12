CBSE Board Exams 2022: Term 2 hall tickets to be out soon on cbse.gov.in, know steps to download

CBSE Term 2 hall tickets: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Term 2 examinations for students of Classes 10 and 12, and the hall tickets for the same are expected to be out soon on the official website.

Once released, students will be able to download the CBSE term 2 hall tickets from the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in. Students of Class 10 and 12 will also be able to download their hall tickets from cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 term 2 board exams are set to begin on April 24, according to the date sheet. However, the Class 10 exams are expected to get over by May 24 and the Class 12 examination will get over by June 15.

CBSE has decided to conduct the board exams in two phases this year – Term 1 and Term 2. The CBSE Term 1 board exams 2021 were already conducted in December 2021, while the term 2 exams are set to be conducted from April 2022.

Follow the steps mentioned below to download your CBSE term 2 hall tickets 2022 once they are released.

CBSE Term 2 hall tickets 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the CBSE term 2 admit card.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your name and date of birth and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your CBSE hall ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The results for the CBSE term 1 board exams have already been released by the board, while combined results for the term 1 and term 2 exams will be released sometime in July 2022.

