CBSE Board Exams 2022: New assessment scheme for class 10, 12 board exams DECLARED - check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced a special assessment scheme for class 10,12 board exams for the 2021-22 session. As per the new criteria, the syllabus for the Academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms. In each term, 50 per cent of the syllabus will be covered.

CBSE first term exams will be held in November-December, whereas the second term examination to be scheduled in March-April.

CBSE Assessment Scheme for 2021-22

1. Academic session will be divided into 2 terms with approximately 50% syllabus in each term.

"The syllabus for the Academic session 2021-22 will be divided into 2 terms by following a systematic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the Subject Experts and the Board will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus," the CBSE notification said.

2. The syllabus for the Board examination 2021-22 will be rationalized similar to that of the last academic session to be notified in July 2021, stated the notification.

3. Efforts will be made to make Internal Assessment/ Practical Project work more credible and valid as per the guidelines and Moderation Policy to be announced by the Board to ensure fair distribution of marks.

Curriculum Transaction

Schools will continue teaching in distance mode till the authorities permit an in-person mode of teaching in schools.

Classes IX-X: Internal Assessment (throughout the year-irrespective of Term I and II) would include the 3 periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio and practical work/ speaking listening activities/project.

Classes XI-XII: Internal Assessment (throughout the year-irrespective of Term I and II) would include end of topic or unit tests/ exploratory activities/

practicals/projects.

Schools would create a student profile for all assessments undertaken over the year and retain the evidence in digital format.

CBSE will facilitate schools to upload marks of Internal Assessment on the CBSE IT platform.

Guidelines for Internal Assessment for all subjects will also be released along with the rationalized term-wise divided syllabus for the session 2021-22. The Board would also provide additional resources like sample assessments, question banks, teacher training etc. for more reliable and valid internal assessments.