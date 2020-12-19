CBSE board exams 2021: Class X, XII Date Sheet, other topics that might be discussed during Nishank's webinar on Dec 22

Students are waiting with bated breath for Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’'s interaction with teachers on the issue of conduct of Class X, XII board examinations.

There has been a lot of buzz on social media as well as media reports claiming that the CBSE Board Exams for classes 10 and 12 will be held in March 2021. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a clarification on December 10 that any decision on the board exams for classes 10 and 12 would be communicated at an appropriate time on its official website.

Earlier, the education minister was supposed to hold a live session with the teachers on December 17 but it was postponed to December 22.

Pokhriyal also had held a similar discussion with students on December 10 to clear the air around CBSE board exams, syllabus, and other issues related to the exams.

Pokhriyal stated that adequate time for preparation would be given to students for their preparations. The scheduled dates for the exams would be decided considering the pandemic situation and they would not clash with that of any entrance exam, he said during his address.

He also added that there were no compulsions to schedule the 2021 Board exams in March. Many parents had urged CBSE to conduct the examinations in May 2021 instead of the usual month of March.

“Considering the overwhelming response, the date has been revised. Union Education Minister Shri Dr R P Nishank will go live on Dec 22 at 4 PM on Twitter or Facebook to discuss your concerns regarding board exams,” the education Ministry had tweeted.

Here are certain topics that might be discussed in the webinar that is supposed to be held on December 22.

Class X, XII board exam dates: Students are waiting for the announcement of the CBSE Board Exams 2021 datasheet release date. The Education Minister might use this opportunity to announce the dates in the webinar session on December 22.

Practical examinations: The minister might give some information about conducting practical examinations. The CBSE and the Education Minister had earlier hinted at the idea of conducting practical examinations in School labs when the normal classes will resume.

“If students are not able to go to schools for practical exams, alternate options will be given”, Nishank had said earlier.

However, there has not been any official conformation regarding the matter.

Conduction of exams amidst the pandemic: CBSE had confirmed that the 10th 12th Board Exam 2021 would be conducted offline, and the eduction minister could possibly shed more light on the management of these offline exams amidst COVID-19. Notably, the CBSE had managed to hold the compartment exams amidst the pandemic, and it would take lessons from it to conduct board exams in 2021 successfully.

Meanwhile, the Union Education Minister on Wednesday evening announced the exam schedule of JEE Main 2021 and the number of times the exams will be held in 2021.

Pokhriyal announced that the JEE Main 2021 exams will be held four times a year - February, March, April, and May. The first examination will be held between February 23-26.