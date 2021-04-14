CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 12th exam postponed, dates to be announced following review of COVID-19 situation

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Wednesday that fresh dates of CBSE Class 12 exams, which were scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 14, will be announced after June 1, following a review of the COVID-19 situation.

A notice of at least 15 days will be given to the students before the start of the examinations so that there is no inconvenience to the students, the minister said.

The Ministry of Education, in a crucial decision, postponed the CBSE Board examinations for Class 12th for this academic year. Class 12th Board exams will be held later, the situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the Board.

On the other hand, the Ministry has cancelled the CBSE Board examination for Class 10th. Results of Class 10th will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and other senior education officials to discuss the CBSE board exams that were set to start from May 4.

The decision has been taken in response to the nationwide calls to cancel the CBSE board exams by the state ministers and the board exam students.