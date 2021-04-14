CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10 exams cancelled - check key highlights

Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting on April 14 (Wednesday) to review the examinations to be held at various levels in view of the developing COVID-19 situation. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, School and Higher Education Secretaries and other top officials attended the meeting.

An overview was given on the X and XII board exam to be held from next month. The Board exam for class X and XII conducted by CBSE are scheduled to begin from 4th May, 2021. The pandemic situation in the country is seeing a resurgence of COVID 19 positive cases in many states, with a few states having been affected more than others. In this situation, schools have been shut down in 11 states.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the well-being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government. He also stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed.

Unlike State Boards, CBSE has an all-India character, and therefore, it is essential to hold exams simultaneously throughout the country. Looking to the present situation of the pandemic and school closures, and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the students, it is decided as follows:

The Board Exams for Class 10 to be held from May 4 to June 14, 2021 are hereby cancelled. The results of Class 10 Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.