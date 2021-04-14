CBSE Board Exams 2021 cancelled: List of states that have cancelled, postponed exams

Amid the growing clamour for the cancellation of CBSE exams because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams for Class 10 have been cancelled, while CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 have been postponed. The decision was taken during a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pakhriyal Nishank and other senior officials. "The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed...The Board Exams for Class Xth to be held from 4th May to June 14th, 2021 are hereby cancelled," the government said in a press release on Wednesday. "Results of Class 10th will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Class 12th exams will be held later, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June by the Board," the Ministry of Education said.

Maharashtra:

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad while announcing the postponement of board exams said: “Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, Class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We're closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly.”

Punjab:

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the revised Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets on its official website pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 10 exams and Class 12 exams have been postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Chhattisgarh:

Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led government in the state on Sunday decided to cancel upcoming Class 10 Board Exams 2021. The secondary (class 10) exam were scheduled to be held from April 15 to May 1, said Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE, adding that the decision has been take due to surge in coronavirus cases. The CGBSE, however, has not mentioned any change in schedule for the senior secondary (class 12) exams which are scheduled to start on May 3 and end on 24. The CGBSE said that the new dates of Class 10 exams will be announced later.

Uttar Pradesh:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has revised the board exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams. According to the revised UP board timetable 2021, Class 10 final exams will be held between May 8 and May 25, 2021, in two shifts. The morning shift exams will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 pm and afternoon shift exams will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Delhi:

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government also postponed the Class 9 and Class 11 exams in the state. The exams were scheduled to be held in offline centre-based mode.