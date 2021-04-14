CBSE Board Exams 2021 CANCELLATION: PM Modi to meet Education Minister, details here

Amid the rising demand for cancelling the CBSE exams for classes 10 and 12 scheduled to commence in May amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with Education Minister, Secretary and other important officials at 12 noon on April 14 (Wednesday) to discuss the issue of CBSE Board Exams, news agency ANI quoted government sources as saying.

PM to hold a meeting with Education Minister, Secretary & other important officials at 12 noon to discuss the issue of CBSE Board Exams: Govt of India Sources pic.twitter.com/GQuyfMuWft — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

Meanwhile, at a time when lakhs of students, parents and teachers across India are urging the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Central government to cancel or postpone the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 due to ririsng COVID-19 cases, it was reported on Wednesday that the CBSE has started preparation to conduct CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 from May 4 in Ajmer region.

A leading web portal reported that the CBSE has sent the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 question papers and answersheets to nearby bank lockers of the examination centres in Ajmer.

Over 1.13 lakh students had registered for CBSE Class 10 and over 85,770 registered for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams in Ajmer region in 2020. It is to be noted that the CBSE's Ajmer region includes Rajasthan, Gujarat and union territory of Dadar and Nagar Haveli.