'CBSE board examination has little value in life': 15-year-old Siya Tayal pens emotional letter to PM Narendra Modi

Amid the rising cases and the second wave of the novel coronavirus, the Central government recently decided to cancel the CBSE board exams 2021 for Class 10 and postpone it for Class 12, keeping in mind the increasing request of students.

The centre's decision to cancel the board exams came after more than 30 lakh students signed an online petition. Among the protesting students who called for the cancellation of the CBSE board exams, 2021 was a youth leader and philanthropist Siya Tayal who wrote an open and heartfelt letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising the various concerns from students, parents, and teachers.

The 15-year-old student launched a campaign through her social media profiles and tagged PMO India in an open letter dated April 13.

In her emotional letter, Siya wrote how she had lost her father in 2020 due to a heart attack and the issues she is going through in this period. She wrote, "In the larger scheme of life, board examination has little value. They are a means to an end and not an end itself."

Also read CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021 internal assessment plan: Latest update students need to know

She also mentioned in her letter how vaccinations for COVID-19 have not yet been tested for children under 16, highlighting that multiple positive cases have come up even after the 1st and 2nd vaccine dose.

Siya also stressed in her letter that staying alive was more important than scoring marks in CBSE Board Exams.

After the CBSE, the ICSE class 10 board exams were also cancelled and the option for students to appear later has been withdrawn. The CISCE has urged schools to begin the admission process for class 11, if not already started.

Recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled its class 10 board exams and postponed the class 12 board exams. Several state boards welcomed the decision and did the same too.