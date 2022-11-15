CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10, 12 expected to release next week at cbse.gov.in

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Board Exam 2023 date sheet is expected to release likely by next week. According to previous trends, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet is usually released about 90 to 75 days before the exam begins.

Speaking about the same, a CBSE official said, "There is a high possibility of date sheet in November or latest by December 1st week. The board would begin the practical examinations on January 10 or by January 15 at the latest. The theory exams would most probably begin by February 15, but nothing is confirmed as yet," as reported by Times Now.

The exams are said to conclude before April 2023. Dr Bhatnagar, a retired KV Principal, and CBSE expert said, "CBSE Boards impacts the entire country’s admission cycle. From the dates of entrance examination to admission to secondary school and higher education institutes, CBSE Results more of less set the academic schedule for the country. COVID has impacted the process and now it is up to the board to bring it back so that the remaining cycles can also be streamlined to pre-COVID times!"

Once released, the CBSE date sheet will be available on the official website www.cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Steps to download date sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Result link.

Step 3: Select your class

Step 4: Click on submit to download the date sheet/timetable

Meanwhile, the CBSE Sample Question Paper has been released for all subjects. Students can check the sample papers to know the expected questions in the CBSE Board exams 2023.