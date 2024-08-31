CBSE Board Exam 2025: Big UPDATE students need to know

Students appearing for Class 11 or 12 exams in the 2024-25 academic session will need to plan their studies according to the new exam pattern

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made changes to the upcoming exam pattern. Students appearing for Class 11 or 12 exams in the 2024-25 academic session will need to plan their studies according to the new exam pattern.

CBSE has decided to reduce the number of long-answer and short-answer questions in the exams. Instead, the focus will be more on competency-based questions, particularly multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The concept-based questions will include multiple-choice, case-based, and source-based integrated questions.

Previously, 40% of the questions in Class 11 and 12 exams were concept-based, but this will increase to 50% in the 2024-25 exams. Meanwhile, the percentage of long-answer and short-answer questions will be reduced from 40% to 30%, according to reports.

CBSE is expected to release sample papers soon for the 2024-25 board exams for Classes 10 and 12. In recent years, CBSE has typically released sample papers by July, but this year's papers are expected to be uploaded shortly. Although CBSE has not yet announced the official release date for the sample papers, they are likely to be available by the first week of September.

CBSE usually releases these papers well before the exams to give students ample time to prepare, and students are eagerly awaiting their release this year as well.