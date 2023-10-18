CBSE Board Exam 2024: Private Candidate registration for Class 10, 12 ends today at cbse.gov.in, check details

Private candidates will be able to submit their CBSE board exam forms without any late fees till October 18 via the official website www.cbse.gov.in. Students who miss today's deadline will be able to submit their application by paying the late fees from October 19 to October 25.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) deadline for submitting exam applications for private candidates is today - October 18, 2023. Private candidates will be able to submit their CBSE board exam forms without any late fees till October 18 via the official website www.cbse.gov.in.

Students who miss today's deadline will be able to submit their application by paying the late fees from October 19 to October 25.

As per the official notice released on September 5, the list of eligible candidates who can submit their exam forms includes students who faced failures or had to repeat important exams in the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Students who passed the exam in 2023 and who aim to improve their performance can also participate in the board exams for 2024.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Important dates for private candidates

Last date to fill CBSE exam form without late fees: October 18

Last date to apply for the CBSE board exam with late fees: October 19 to 25

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Registration fees

For private students, the registration fee is set at Rs 1,500. However, for test takers from outside of Nepal, the fee is higher at Rs 10,000.

As for additional subjects, applicants from India are charged an extra Rs 300 per subject. Applicants from Nepal, need to pay Rs 1,000 per additional subject, and applicants from other countries are charged Rs 2,000 per additional subject.

As for the practical exams, candidates from India and Nepal are required to pay Rs 150 for each subject, while those from other countries need to pay Rs 350 per subject.

The CBSE Board Exams for 2024 are likely to be held in February, March, and April 2024 for private students.

