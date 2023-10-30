CBSE Board Exam 2024 class 10th time table expected soon at cbse.gov.in, latest update here

CBSE is planning to commence the board exams for both classes 10 and 12 from February 15, 2024

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10th board exam time table for 2024 soon. Once released, CBSE date sheet 2024 for Class 10 will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023-24: Steps To Download Here

- Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on the link "CBSE Class 10 time table 2024"

- CBSE 10th date sheet 2024 PDF will appear on the screen.

- Download the PDF and save it for future reference

CBSE Class 10 board exams for 2024 are set to take place from February 15 to April 10 after the results for the academic year 2023 were announced. The upcoming Class 10 CBSE board exam date sheet for 2024 will provide detailed details including exam schedules broken down by day, times, breaks in between exams, and guidelines for students.